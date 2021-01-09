NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NCSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NCSM opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

