Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $811.82 million, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

