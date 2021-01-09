Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NATR stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $308.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

