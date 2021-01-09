Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NGVC opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

