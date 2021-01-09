National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) stock opened at C$55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.07.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.71 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.832 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.02%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

