National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

