Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,748 shares of company stock worth $40,027,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,788,000 after acquiring an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 318,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.