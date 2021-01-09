Narrative (NRVE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $38,297.06 and approximately $18.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s launch date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

