Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of MBIO opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

