Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $378,117.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00278466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,159.25 or 0.02838378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,684,569 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

