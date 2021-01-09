MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on MTY Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

MTYFF stock remained flat at $$42.51 during midday trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

