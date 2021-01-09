MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on MTY Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

MTYFF stock remained flat at $$42.51 during midday trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

