MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

