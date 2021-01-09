MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €214.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €173.14 ($203.70).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR MTX traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Friday, reaching €210.10 ($247.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €207.16 and a 200 day moving average of €168.27. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.