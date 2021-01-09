M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $155.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.80.

MTB traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.24. 915,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

