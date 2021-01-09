Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Mplx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,693,000 after purchasing an additional 538,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mplx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after buying an additional 623,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after buying an additional 431,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,024,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 121,151 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

