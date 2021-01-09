Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOTS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.80. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

