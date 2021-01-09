Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 28,165 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $845,794.95.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth about $4,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth about $1,894,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth about $487,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

