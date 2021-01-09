Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of MoneyGram International worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $1,430,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

