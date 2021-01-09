Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

