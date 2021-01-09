Morgan Stanley Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $147.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $162.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

