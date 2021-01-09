Morgan Stanley Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,050.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,803.73.

GOOGL opened at $1,797.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,761.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,599.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

