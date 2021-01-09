Morgan Stanley Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Buckle worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $430,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,962. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.02%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. ValuEngine upgraded The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

