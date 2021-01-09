Morgan Stanley Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $99.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

