Morgan Stanley Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $23.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 6,985,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,464. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nielsen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

