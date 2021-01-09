Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.69

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) (LON:MGAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $253.69 and traded as high as $317.50. Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) shares last traded at $311.50, with a volume of 319,312 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £888.93 million and a PE ratio of 86.53.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L)’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.