Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. 3,138,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,950. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

