MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MonotaRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

MONOY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.08. 8,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33. MonotaRO has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

