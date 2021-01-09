MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $156.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. MongoDB posted sales of $123.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $576.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.08.

MDB traded up $8.19 on Wednesday, reaching $359.86. The company had a trading volume of 650,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,139. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.86 and its 200 day moving average is $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,823 shares of company stock worth $41,113,626 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

