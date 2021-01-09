Monero Classic Trading 20.4% Higher This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $54,589.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00350379 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

