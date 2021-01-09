Moncler’s (MONRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Moncler stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. Moncler has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $60.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

