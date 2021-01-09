MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MOGU from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

MOGU opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. MOGU has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $214.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGU. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth $2,879,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth $670,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth $76,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

