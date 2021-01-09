Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,673. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

