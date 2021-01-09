Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $193,802.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $193,802.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00231351 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00026061 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,641,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,698 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

