Mixin One Day Trading Volume Tops $902,253.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $178.88 or 0.00437400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $94.67 million and approximately $902,253.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,266 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.