Mirrored Tesla Market Capitalization Tops $5.40 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for about $868.38 or 0.02167016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $97,313.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00106301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00441497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051001 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,221 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

