Mirai Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Mirai has a total market cap of $8,374.60 and approximately $1,032.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.45 or 0.00270123 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.