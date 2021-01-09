Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 549,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 455,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
NERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.