Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 549,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 455,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

NERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

