Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) Shares Down 4%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 125,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 122,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.83 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company's flagship project is the Standby gold project covering an area of 7515.81 acres located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

