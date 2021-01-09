MiMedx Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,597 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,320% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $2,742,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

