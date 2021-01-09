Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of MIME opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 218.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at $56,476,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 200.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 49.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 59.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

