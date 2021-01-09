Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) shares rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 91,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 154,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $26,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 317,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,801 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 67,506 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

