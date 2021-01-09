Mike F. Chang Sells 6,979 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $197,017.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 203,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,014. The company has a market capitalization of $709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

