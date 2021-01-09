Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

