Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.69. 1,528,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

