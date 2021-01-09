Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.68-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

