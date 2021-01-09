Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.04.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.40. 2,598,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.