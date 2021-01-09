Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,175. Metro Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £231.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.37.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

