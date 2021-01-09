MetLife, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

MetLife has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MET opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. MetLife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

