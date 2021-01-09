MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $49.41 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.