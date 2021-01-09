Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRSN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,754 shares of company stock worth $477,453 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,861,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 943,365 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

